Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $47,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $218.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

