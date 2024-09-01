Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 335 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $269.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

