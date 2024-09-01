Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 36,019 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,019 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.14% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $35,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,321,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 149,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

