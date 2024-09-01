Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $368,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.42 and its 200-day moving average is $176.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

