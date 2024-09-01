Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $300,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $113.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

