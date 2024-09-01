Comparing Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Insulet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 21.11% 30.73% 9.10% PolyPid N/A -969.85% -121.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.87 billion 7.58 $206.30 million $3.30 61.45 PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.28

Analyst Ratings

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Insulet and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 3 12 0 2.80 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insulet currently has a consensus price target of $225.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.10%. PolyPid has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.37%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Insulet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insulet beats PolyPid on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.