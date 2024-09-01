Comparing Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) & Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 22.88% 29.17% 12.11% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 20.88% -1,996.22% 14.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $712.89 million 3.34 $137.54 million $2.89 16.87 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million 0.20 -$25.70 million ($0.12) -8.16

Risk & Volatility

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.26%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Nuvo Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company provides Amphadase, an injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for allergic reactions; Lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; Lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; Phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products; morphine injection for use with patient-controlled analgesia pumps; and Lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers Neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block; Ganirelix Acetate injection for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone surges; Vasopressin to increase blood pressure; and Regadenoson, a stress agent for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin APIs and porcine insulin API. Additionally, it develops generic product candidates, such as injectable, inhalation, and analytical technologies; biosimial product candidates; and intranasal epinephrine for the treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets. The Production and Service Business segment supplies Pennsaid to Horizon for the U.S. market and is engaged in ongoing partnering efforts for Pennsaid. The Licensing and Royalty Business segment engages in the selling of Vimovo. The company was founded on August 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

