Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $82,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

