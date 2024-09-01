Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 31,589 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $28,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BOND stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.35.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

