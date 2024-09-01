Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 100,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

