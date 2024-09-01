Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 80,464 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,464 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

