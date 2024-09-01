Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $234.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average of $239.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

