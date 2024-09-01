Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,193,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

