Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,997 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $356.10 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average of $342.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

