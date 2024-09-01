Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 777 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $277.28 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 523.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day moving average of $318.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

