Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,063,000 after acquiring an additional 167,309 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

