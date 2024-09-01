Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

