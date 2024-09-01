Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

