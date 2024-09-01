Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,835 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $33.55 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

