Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $174.62 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

