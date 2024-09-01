Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

