Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,459,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $252.79 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $252.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

