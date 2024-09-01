Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.58. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

