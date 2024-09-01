Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 376,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,633,000 after acquiring an additional 574,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,490,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

CADE opened at $32.28 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

