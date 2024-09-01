Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,147 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.18. The company had a trading volume of 822,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

