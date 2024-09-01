Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 14,422 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 288.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EQAL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,786. The firm has a market cap of $628.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.