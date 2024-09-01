Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 376 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after buying an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,983. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

