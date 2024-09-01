Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. 6,369,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.