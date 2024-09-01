Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $587,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in MetLife by 54.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,703. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.