Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $766,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 389.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 12,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $385.74. 1,413,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $423.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

