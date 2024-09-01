Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $820,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.27. 33,466,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.15 and a 200 day moving average of $455.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.