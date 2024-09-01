Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,777.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,777.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

