Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 135.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 791,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
URA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 1,717,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,749. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
