Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. 18,624,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,806,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.