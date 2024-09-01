Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 3,269 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,146. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

