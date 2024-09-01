Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after buying an additional 179,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after buying an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.73. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

