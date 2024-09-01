Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 23,758 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,764,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 114,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $111.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

