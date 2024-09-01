Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $1.81 Million in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.50. 462,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,808. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

