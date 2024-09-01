Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 1,586 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,787. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.