Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 4,860 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

