Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.37. The company had a trading volume of 253,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,326. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.45 and a 1 year high of $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

