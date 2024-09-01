Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Consolidated Water worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.76. 203,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,764. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

About Consolidated Water

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.