Cookie Trading 39.9% Lower Over Last Week (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Cookie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $600,007.21 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,700,213 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 79,720,688.21308044 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.03129762 USD and is down -7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $571,433.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

