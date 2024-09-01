Coral Products (LON:CRU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.20

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.65 ($0.17). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 252,793 shares changing hands.

Coral Products Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.