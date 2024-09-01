Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00007701 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $51.53 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00038435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

