Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 15,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Coty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,872. Coty has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Coty by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 687,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.