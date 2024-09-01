Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 9.6% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 41,807 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000.
Shares of DFAC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.90.
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
