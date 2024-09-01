Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 9.6% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 41,807 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.