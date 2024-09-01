Critical Comparison: enGene (ENGN) & Its Competitors

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 454 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare enGene to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enGene and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -4.28 enGene Competitors $158.30 million -$19.40 million 77.51

Dividends

enGene’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.7%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 5,072.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for enGene and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 7 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 760 2460 5783 67 2.57

enGene presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 382.33%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 17.35%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,413.76% -123.18% -24.11%

Risk & Volatility

enGene has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

enGene beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

