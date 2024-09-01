CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.17.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

