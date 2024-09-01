Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 507 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,331. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

